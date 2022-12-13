Entertainment News Roundup: Expensive 'Avatar' sequel faces transformed movie market; Key nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Elvis' and 'Top Gun' land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent

"Avatar: The Way of Water," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Elvis" were nominated for best drama film at the upcoming Golden Globe awards, but few nominees commented on the honors, a sign of lingering fallout from a diversity and ethics scandal. "The Banshees of Inisherin," a nominee for best comedy or musical film, led all movies with eight nominations on Monday from members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Globes and announces the nominations.

Expensive 'Avatar' sequel faces transformed movie market

The sequel to movie box office champion "Avatar" arrives in theaters this week, 13 years after the first film, as cinemas try to recover from the pandemic and draw people away from streaming at home. Hollywood's big question about "Avatar: The Way of Water" is whether the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie of all time can attract enough moviegoers to recoup its massive production and marketing costs. Director James Cameron admits he is not sure.

Key nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe awards

Nominations for the annual Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Monday. Winners will be announced Jan. 10 in a televised ceremony on Comcast Corp's NBC.

The broadcaster dropped the Globes telecast last year after a Los Angeles Times investigation highlighted the organization's ethical and financial failures and revealed that none of the then-87 members were Black. Following is a list of nominees in key categories: MOVIES BEST DRAMA "Avatar: The Way of Water" "Elvis" "The Fabelmans" "Tar" "Top Gun: Maverick" BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL "Babylon" "The Banshees of Inisherin" "Everything Everywhere All At Once" "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" "Triangle of Sadness" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Austin Butler, "Elvis" Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" Hugh Jackman, "The Son" Bill Nighy, "Living" Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

Prince Harry implies royals lied to protect his brother in latest Netflix trailer

Prince Harry appeared to say Britain's royal household was prepared to lie to protect his elder brother Prince William, in a new trailer released on Monday for the remaining episodes of a Netflix documentary series about him and his wife Meghan. The main focus of the first three episodes of the much-anticipated documentary, which aired last week, was on the couple's treatment from the British tabloid press and how it had impacted their relationship.

