You Season 4: Joe Goldberg to play Professor Moore once again

The fourth season of Netflix's serial killer thriller 'You' is gearing up for release in February 2023. You Season 4 will be shown in two parts. The first part is set to be premiered on February 9, 2023, and the second part on March 9, 2023. The full trailer for the fourth season is yet to come, but Netflix has released some first-look images and a teaser.

At the end of season three, Joe left Madre Linda to look for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris. Moving ahead with You Season 4, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back in his character once again as Professor Jonathan Moore. The first look images show Professor Moore teaching his students in the classroom.

In the teaser, Joe introduces himself by saying, "I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs now. Not anymore," Joe says in the cast reveal video. "Allow me to reintroduce myself: I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past if you will."

This time Joe will focus on his academia and professions. He continues, "This time around, I'm focusing on academia and instruction, while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional."

Following the third season's cliffhangers, fans will see the return of Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle, and Lukas Gage. Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers were promoted to the series' regular cast. The stars are joined by Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James.

Warner Bros. Television is a partner in the 'You' production by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment. Greg Berlanti joins as an executive producer of the show, along with Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo.

