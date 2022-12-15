Left Menu

Henry Cavill confirms he is not returning as Superman after James Gunn announces new film

The filmmaker said the upcoming movie will be focusing on an earlier part of Supermans life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill Image Credit: Wikipedia
Hollywood star Henry Cavill on Thursday announced he will not be returning as Superman in the upcoming DC films. Cavill confirmed his departure from the role, which he has essayed since 2013's ''Man of Steel'', in a post on Instagram. The news comes almost two months after he announced his come back as Superman. ''I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life,'' the actor, who last appeared as Superman in 2017's ''Justice League'', wrote. Warner Bros hired ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' filmmaker James Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran as co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios in late October. Since then there have been reports that the whole Zack Snyder-created DC Universe could be done away with, including Wonder Woman.

''The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,'' Cavill added. The Hollywood star shared the post hours after Gunn announced he is writing a new feature film about Superman. The filmmaker said the upcoming movie will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, ''so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.'' ''Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future,'' Gunn wrote on Instagram. Further details about the new DC Studios slate will be announced in January.

