Artemis II: A Stellar Return to the Moon's Vicinity
The Artemis II mission, marking humanity's return near the moon, concluded with the Orion capsule splashing down safely. The crewed mission reached a record distance from Earth. With this milestone, NASA advances its Artemis program aiming for a moon landing and establishing a path toward Mars exploration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 08:42 IST
The Artemis II capsule, with its team of four astronauts, splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean, concluding a historic mission to the moon's vicinity—the first in over 50 years.
NASA's Orion capsule, named Integrity, landed off the Southern California coast after a 10-day journey, covering 694,392 miles, including a lunar flyby. The mission is a stepping stone toward future moon landings and Mars exploration.
Achieving a milestone for spacecraft endurance and crew safety, the mission paves the way for Artemis missions with broader international collaboration, despite past federal workforce reductions impacting NASA.