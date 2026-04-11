Artemis II: A Stellar Return to the Moon's Vicinity

The Artemis II capsule, with its team of four astronauts, splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean, concluding a historic mission to the moon's vicinity—the first in over 50 years.

NASA's Orion capsule, named Integrity, landed off the Southern California coast after a 10-day journey, covering 694,392 miles, including a lunar flyby. The mission is a stepping stone toward future moon landings and Mars exploration.

Achieving a milestone for spacecraft endurance and crew safety, the mission paves the way for Artemis missions with broader international collaboration, despite past federal workforce reductions impacting NASA.