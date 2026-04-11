33% Reservation at New Gurugram Medical College and Hospital

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has mandated a 33% reservation of both MBBS seats and hospital beds for Haryana students and residents at the under-construction Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram. Fees are to align with other governmental medical colleges, promoting affordability and accessibility to medical education for local students.

The announcement was made during a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting focused on the project's operation and maintenance under the PPP model. The meeting included important stakeholders such as Industry Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Heritage Minister Arvind Sharma, and Health Minister Arti Singh Rao. Benefits for economically weaker sections under the Ayushman Bharat scheme were also emphasized.

Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra reported that the institute is being developed on a 30.75-acre site, with a completion target of August 31, 2026. Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) leads the project execution. Plans for additional hospitals in Gurugram are also in development to meet healthcare demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)