Tragic Rail Accident Claims Three Lives in Loni

In a heartrending incident early Sunday morning, three people lost their lives after being run over by a train in Loni, Uttar Pradesh. The tragic accident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The victims have been identified as Asif (26) and Guddu (20) from Sangam Vihar, and Devesh (26) from Dadri town. Their bodies were found on the Delhi-Shamli railway track at around 5:30 am by railway staff. Currently, the police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Asif was a daily wager while both Devesh and Guddu were e-rickshaw drivers in Loni. An investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this grievous accident, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)