CM Bhajanlal Sharma approves land allocation for 4 solar projects, aimed at energy self-reliance

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma approved land allocation for four major solar projects on Sunday, a step towards making Rajasthan self-reliant in the energy sector. The approval encompasses a total of 5690 hectares of land to establish solar parks in the Bikaner and Phalodi districts, aiming to transform Rajasthan into a surplus energy state.

According to a press release, the state government, under CM Sharma's leadership, emphasized swift decision-making to position Rajasthan as a leading and self-reliant state in the energy sector. Specifically, 4780 hectares of land have been allocated to the Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company for three solar parks with a combined capacity of 2450 MW in Bikaner district. Additionally, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited has been allocated 910 hectares for a 500 MW solar project in Phalodi district.

The Bikaner district will host two 1000 MW solar parks and one 450 MW solar park. The first park will be situated on 1881 hectares in Surasar village, Pugal tehsil, while the second park will cover 2000 hectares across Surasar and Bhanavatwala villages. The 450 MW park will be located on 900 hectares in Sardarpura village, Chhattargarh tehsil. The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation will develop these solar parks in three phases under the Solar Park Scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of the central government.

Sharma also approved the allocation of 910 hectares of land to NTPC Renewable Energy Limited to establish a 500 MW solar project in Bhadla village of Bap tehsil in Phalodi district. The Chief Minister stated that these solar projects will make Rajasthan self-reliant in the energy sector and will set a milestone in the state's development. He said that these projects will create jobs locally and give new momentum to economic activities in the region.

Sharma mentioned that these solar projects will also play a significant role in environmental conservation by reducing annual carbon emissions by approximately 200,000 tons. These solar parks will utilize state-of-the-art solar panels and grid technology to augment the energy production capacity. He added that these projects would attract investments of around INR 10,000 crore. As an MNRE-approved project, a 33 per cent subsidy will be provided, and it can be completed within the next two years. It is noteworthy that under the leadership of Sharma, the state government signed MOUs worth INR 1,50,000 crore on March 10 to establish 3325 MW thermal projects and 28,500 MW renewable energy projects as joint ventures with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, NTPC Limited, NTPC Green Energy Limited, Coal India Limited, and NLC India Limited.

An MOU was signed with Powergrid Corporation to strengthen the transmission system by establishing a joint venture with a 26:74 shareholding ratio involving an investment of INR 10,000 crore. Furthermore, Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam and SJVN signed a power purchase agreement to supply electricity from 600 MW solar energy projects. The process has also begun to establish 3200 MW coal-based projects and 8000 MW solar energy projects through tariff-based bidding, which will attract investments of around INR 64,000 crore. (ANI)

