Vice President Dhankhar Inaugurates 'Prerna Sthal': A New Home for National Icons

Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated 'Prerna Sthal' in the Parliament complex, relocating statues of national icons. The move, criticized by Congress, aims to inspire visitors. The 'Prerna Sthal' houses statues of prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, fostering a sense of historical significance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:15 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Inaugurates 'Prerna Sthal': A New Home for National Icons
Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 'Prerna Sthal' in the Parliament complex on Sunday. This new site consolidates statues of national icons and freedom fighters that were previously scattered across the premises.

Dhankhar asserted that 'Prerna Sthal' will serve as a source of inspiration and motivation. However, the Congress has criticized the relocation, claiming it was done unilaterally by the ruling regime to sideline statues of figures like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, who have been focal points of democratic protests.

Inaugurating 'Prerna Sthal', Dhankhar, accompanied by other dignitaries like Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, paid floral tributes to the leaders. Birla emphasized that the relocation aimed to better disseminate information about these icons' lives and contributions, dismissing claims of political motives.

