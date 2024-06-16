Union Minister Emphasizes Tech Transfer for Farmers

Union Minister S P Singh Baghel on Sunday emphasized the urgency of transferring modern technologies to India's farmers, asserting that advances in agricultural research would be pivotal for the nation's progress, an official statement revealed.

During his visit to the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Bhubaneswar, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying reviewed the institute's ongoing freshwater aquaculture research initiatives.

Baghel also evaluated the progress of central schemes related to animal husbandry and fisheries in Odisha. CIFA Director P K Sahoo briefed the minister on the institute's research activities. Additionally, the minister planted a tree sapling on the premises and visited CIFA's farm facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)