Bobby Deol wraps shoot of Kunal Kholi's film 'Shlok - The Desi Sherlock'

Actor Bobby Deol on Friday finished filming for director Kunal Kohli's next feature ''Shlok-The Desi Sherlock''.

Deol shared the news of the film wrap on his Instagram account. ''And it's a wrap for #Shlok Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I've worked with,'' he posted.

The spy thriller movie, which started shooting in September, also marks Bollywood acting debut of singer Ananya Birla. Besides ''Shlok'', Deol will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-led ''Animal'', Abbas-Mustan's ''Penthouse'' and the third season of series ''Aashram''.

