Donald Glover to headline, produce 'Spider-Man' film on villain Hypno-Hustler
Atlanta star Donald Glover is set to reportedly feature in and produce a film hailing from Sony Pictures Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters.Sources told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie revolves around the Hypno-Hustler, one of the lesser known Spider-Man villains.Myles Murphy, the son of veteran actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached to write the currently untitled project.Created by Bill Mantlo of Rocket Racoon fame, Hypno-Hustler was the leader of a band called the Mercy Killers and used hypnosis technology in his musical instruments on his audience in order to rob them.
- Country:
- United States
''Atlanta'' star Donald Glover is set to reportedly feature in and produce a film hailing from Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters.
Sources told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie revolves around the Hypno-Hustler, one of the lesser known Spider-Man villains.
Myles Murphy, the son of veteran actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached to write the currently untitled project.
Created by Bill Mantlo of Rocket Racoon fame, Hypno-Hustler was the leader of a band called the Mercy Killers and used hypnosis technology in his musical instruments on his audience in order to rob them. The character, whose real name was Antoine Delsoin, was a product of the disco music scene when he first appeared in the comic book 'Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man No. 24 in 1978'.
According to industry insiders, Glover -- also a rapper known by stage name Childish Gambino -- was attracted to the musical aspect of Hypno-Hustler and that he has lesser Marvel canon baggage.
His name has circled Spider-Man for years, particularly in the 2012 movie ''The Amazing Spider-Man'', which eventually saw Andrew Garfield play the webslinger. However, Glover voiced Spider-Man/Miles Morales in the Disney XD series ''Ultimate Spider-Man'' in 2015. He also appeared in a very brief role in ''Spider-Man: Homecoming'', starring Tom Holland.
Sony, which owns the film rights to the Spider-Man and related antagonist characters Venom and Morbius, is developing films on Madame Web and Spider-Woman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dressed as Spider-Man, Prince Harry shares touching Christmas message for children's charity
Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, needs to find usage
Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use
Microsoft offers Sony 10-year contract for 'Call of Duty' releases on PlayStation - WSJ
Sony technologically ready to make humanoid robots once usage becomes clear