Atlanta star Donald Glover is set to reportedly feature in and produce a film hailing from Sony Pictures Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters.Sources told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie revolves around the Hypno-Hustler, one of the lesser known Spider-Man villains.Myles Murphy, the son of veteran actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached to write the currently untitled project.Created by Bill Mantlo of Rocket Racoon fame, Hypno-Hustler was the leader of a band called the Mercy Killers and used hypnosis technology in his musical instruments on his audience in order to rob them.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-12-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 09:47 IST
Donald Glover to headline, produce 'Spider-Man' film on villain Hypno-Hustler
Donald Glover Image Credit: Wikipedia
''Atlanta'' star Donald Glover is set to reportedly feature in and produce a film hailing from Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters.

Sources told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie revolves around the Hypno-Hustler, one of the lesser known Spider-Man villains.

Myles Murphy, the son of veteran actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached to write the currently untitled project.

Created by Bill Mantlo of Rocket Racoon fame, Hypno-Hustler was the leader of a band called the Mercy Killers and used hypnosis technology in his musical instruments on his audience in order to rob them. The character, whose real name was Antoine Delsoin, was a product of the disco music scene when he first appeared in the comic book 'Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man No. 24 in 1978'.

According to industry insiders, Glover -- also a rapper known by stage name Childish Gambino -- was attracted to the musical aspect of Hypno-Hustler and that he has lesser Marvel canon baggage.

His name has circled Spider-Man for years, particularly in the 2012 movie ''The Amazing Spider-Man'', which eventually saw Andrew Garfield play the webslinger. However, Glover voiced Spider-Man/Miles Morales in the Disney XD series ''Ultimate Spider-Man'' in 2015. He also appeared in a very brief role in ''Spider-Man: Homecoming'', starring Tom Holland.

Sony, which owns the film rights to the Spider-Man and related antagonist characters Venom and Morbius, is developing films on Madame Web and Spider-Woman.

