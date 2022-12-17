Left Menu

Billy Magnussen, Daniel Bruhl and Richard E Grant board HBO Pilot ‘The Franchise’

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-12-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 12:51 IST
Billy Magnussen, Daniel Bruhl and Richard E Grant board HBO Pilot ‘The Franchise’
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Billy Magnussen, Daniel Bruhl and Richard E Grant have joined the cast of HBO's new comedy ''The Franchise''.

According to entertainment news portal Deadline, the network has ordered the pilot for the comedy which comes from Armando Iannucci, the creator of critically-acclaimed series ''Veep''.

Filmmaker Sam Mendes will direct the pilot for ''The Franchise'', a half-hour project that takes a wry look at superhero movie-making.

It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. ''If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?'' as per the official synopsis.

Magnussen, known for movies such as ''No Time To Die'' and ''Game Night'', will feature in the show along with Jessica Hynes, Darren Goldstein, Lolly Adefope and Isaac Powell.

Bruhl and Grant will be recurring guest stars on the series.

The script has been penned by Jon Brown and Keith Akushie, with Iannucci collaborating with the duo on the pilot story.

Iannucci will serve as an executive producer alongside Mendes,Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022