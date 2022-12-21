The Matrix 5: All about Keanu Reeves’ action movie

Fans needed to wait for 18 years for The Matrix 4 (titled The Matrix Resurrections). Now they are worried that the franchise creators can again make them wait for over a decade or nearly two decades.

The amazing success of the film The Matrix (released in 1999) resulted in three sequels, namely The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions (both released in 2003), and The Matrix Resurrections (released in 2021).

The fourth movie was completed with left doors open for the fifth sequel. Hence, the franchise aficionados thought The Matrix 5 is definitely on the cards. The lead star Keanu Reeves even was willing to return. But producer James McTeigue noted in December last year that there are no plans for sequels, prequels, or an all-new trilogy at the present moment. "I think, at the moment, it's just the movie you've seen. We've got no prequel in mind. We've got no sequel in mind. We've got no further trilogy," McTeigue said to Collider.

The previous movie accumulated positive scores for the performances of the cast and action scenes, though the writing and visuals received some criticism. The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 63 percent based on 356 reviews, with an average rating of 6.2/10. The viewers are passionately waiting to know the plans behind the making of The Matrix 5.

"I think the film also works where it's really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo. When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they're talking with The Analyst, what do they actually mean that they're going to change? So I think that it's out there, but it's not in our wheelhouse at the moment," James McTeigue said to Collider following the release of The Matrix Resurrections in 2021.

If Warner Bros. contemplates coming back with The Matrix 5, then they might have to proceed without Lana Wachowski and James McTeigue. As per Keanu Reeves, he will not return without Lana Wachowski.

The Matrix 5 is yet to get an official announcement. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

