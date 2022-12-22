Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022, Powered by FDCI, Celebrates Diversity and Inclusivity in Its Ultimate Gurugram Chapter

Kunal Rawal showcased ‘Pride in Celebrating Diversity by Defying Labels’ – a concept that championed the spirit of diversity & inclusivity in modern Indian fashion, together with the reverberating music of artist Harrdy Sandhu, as Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal closed the show on a high note Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, powered by Fashion Design Council of India, brought a power-packed, reverberating experience to Gurugram on December 17, 2022 at the Library Ground, Gymkhana Club. Designer Kunal Rawal presented ‘Pride in Celebrating Diversity by Defying Labels’, showcasing a collection that was inspired by the power of individuality, presented through unique musical storytelling in energetic compositions by Harrdy Sandhu, one of India’s most trending, multifaceted music artists. Closing the evening on a high note as showstopper was actor Vicky Kaushal, who magnified the experience with his energy and dapper looks.

Designer Kunal Rawal is known to bring forth the expressions of inclusivity in modern Indian fashion, celebrating the philosophy of donning our individuality with pride. For Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour’s Gurugram chapter, the designer’s belief in the uniqueness of all individuals reflected in his bold designs and his collaborative choice of coming together with Harrdy Sandhu, to present a fashion show that was a bold, loud, and full of groovy vibes. The spirit of diversity was further accentuated by a diverse choice of models and influencers representing different communities, who walked the ramp with flair in Kunal Rawal’s ensembles, making the show a truly inclusive presentation.

The vibrant and evolving expressions of ‘Pride & Authenticity’ of the youth of India shone through every element of the evening. The fashion show presented silhouettes that are a modern take on Indian ethnic fashion, representing the fashion choices of today’s generation. Kunal Rawal’s all-embracing design sensibility paired exceptionally well with Harrdy Sandhu’s most popular tracks, which have consistently topped the music charts and won the hearts of younger audiences.

Talking about the show, designer Kunal Rawal shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of the 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, as it emerges to take a young and bold new avatar. I take pride in our country’s diversity and presented a collection that is all-embracing of our uniqueness, together with Harrdy Sandhu, who brought it alive with his sensational performance. It was an evening that celebrated the coming together of Indian fashion & music, that’s modern yet rooted in the spirit of inclusivity.” India’s top multifaceted music artist, Harrdy Sandhu, added, “Coming together with designer Kunal Rawal has been an exceptional experience and one that I take immense pride in. Music and fashion are powerful tools to creatively showcase the spirit of diversity & inclusivity that inspires the youth today, and it feels amazing to have celebrate this at the iconic 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour.” Besides the spectacular fashion show, the evening featured an exciting new element in this year’s Fashion Tour that is the ‘Style Gallery’ called ‘This is not a T-shirt’, curated by Ashish Soni and FDCI — an exhibit of T-shirt outfits designed by over 60 designers & homegrown fashion labels, who have embellished or even deconstructed the basic T-shirt into a design celebrating their authentic interpretation of Pride. The Style Gallery exhibit was constructed with undertones of sustainability, using recycled materials which puts into action the Fashion Tour’s pursuit towards becoming more sustainable & ecofriendly. Featuring within the Style Gallery was also the ‘Step into the Metaverse’ booth where guests were able interact with exciting features of ’Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park’ – the Fashion Tour’s metaverse avatar.

Speaking on the occasion, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour is all about embracing the changing dynamics of the fashion & lifestyle industry, bringing an impressive new format that’s more inclusive, diverse and youthful. The Gurugram show, in partnership with FDCI, was all about celebrating diversity by defying labels, with designer Kunal Rawal’s unique collection complemented by Harrdy Sandhu’s powerful performance. The experience was not only brought to life in the physical world, but also in the virtual world with our initiative of taking the Fashion Tour experience to the metaverse this year. With this, we continue to forge ahead in our journey of celebrating ‘Pride’ of today’s youth with exciting innovations throughout this edition of the Fashion Tour.” Talking about the new avatar of the Fashion Tour, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said, “Fashion Design Council of India is proud to continue its partnership with Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, both of which are leading names in the fashion & lifestyle industry. Our endeavour for the Gurugram edition was to present an exciting new format that showcased pride in celebrating diversity by defying labels with designer Kunal Rawal and music artist Harrdy Sandhu. The Style Gallery is our attempt to make the Fashion Tour more inclusive and highlight different interpretations of the pride & authenticity of various designers. This partnership is a fitting way to showcase our drive to reshape and reimagine the evolving face of fashion in India.” As curator-in-chief of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022, ace designer Ashish Soni said, “For its 16th edition, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour is truly expanding its horizons and going beyond the ordinary. We’ve added exciting new elements, including designer and artist collaborations, a one-of-its-kind Style Gallery and the Fashion Tour Park metaverse, all of which bring to life a fashion experience like never before.” For more details on Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, visit www.blenderspridefashiontour.com.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Vicky Kaushal, Kunal Rawal and Harrdy Sandhu at Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022

