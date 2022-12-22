Marcus Coloma expresses thoughts on his exit from 'General Hospital'

'South Beach' star Marcus Coloma recently confirmed his exit from 'General Hospital' via social media after reports of him leaving the daytime soap emerged. According to a statement provided by ABC to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, "The show can confirm that Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January."

Coloma, who played the character of Nikolas Cassadine in the long-running soap opera in 2019, announced on Instagram that he would be leaving the show. After reading from the aforementioned statement, Coloma said, "It's hard to even say it. I get so sad when I think about it." Coloma continued, "I don't know what I can or can't say other than what an incredible ride. There's such a family feel at General Hospital, which I felt so blessed to be a part of. I've said this a million times, the fans are the best fans in the entire world and I think a lot of that is just because you guys have been watching for such a long time. Thank you for including me, thanks for the love. Happy holidays you guys."

As of current moment, it is unknown what will happen to the fictional Nikolas Cassadine and whether an another actor will fill the part. Actor Adam Huss stepped in to play Nikolas Cassadine a few weeks ago when Coloma contracted Covid. Although Tyler Christopher was the original Nikolas Cassadine, Coloma portrayed the part for three years starting in 1996. Coloma has appeared in South Beach and Fox's Point Pleasant as Matt Evans and Father Tomas, respectively. He has appeared in a number of TV shows, including Major Crimes, Lucifer, One Tree Hill, Make It or Break It on ABC Family, and False Profits. (ANI)

