Money Heist spinoff 'Berlin' will have romance, tension & 'white-collar crimes’

Netflix is moving forward with the plan of having a spinoff of the Spanish series Money Heist, which is titled Berlin.

Berlin is "beginning to take its shape," confirmed the creator Álex Pina via his Instagram. He also wrote that they started working on the script of Berlin. In the post, the cover page of the script is titled "Paris, my love, Vol. 1."

The journey of the Spanish series, Money Heist aka La casa de papel ended in December 2021. Fans, who are disheartened after the death of the character Berlin, expected his return in the story. But that was not possible. Berlin is one of the most vital characters in the drama. He is a terminally ill jewel thief and Professor's second-in-command and brother.

There are no family connections between the Professor and Berlin and not even mentioned in the original script. But it was built into the characters' backstory at the end of part 1 after Morte and Alonso had repeatedly proposed to do so.

The writers decided to bring Berlin back for flashbacks in part 3, as they felt the character had gone through a sufficient redemption arc and was popular with the audience. Later the writer Javier Gómez Santander admitted that they regretted the death of the character in the original Money Heist. Berlin might not have been killed off at the end of part 2 if the writers had known of the series' renewal.

Then Netflix announced Berlin, the spin-off series of Money Heist. Netflix's announcement that Berlin would be in part 3 raised media speculation about his role. For the role of Andrés de Fonollosa (Berlin), Alonso won the Actors and Actresses Union Award in 2018 in the category "Best supporting television actor".

While talking with El Mundo, the printed daily newspaper in Spain (via Express.uk), Javier Gómez Santander said, Even characters with such a negative charge like Berlin end up being somewhat redeemed and people have a brutal affection for them. So we get him back for this season. How were we going to give it up?"

He also mentioned, "If we had known that there would be more seasons, we would have thought hard about killing Berlin. It is that he died a lot. We killed him too much and there is no way to revive him."

In the spin-off series, Berlin will be seen as misogynistic and psychopathic. This was discussed by actor Pedro Alonso and Álex Pina in the event where the Netflix documentary Money Heist: The Phenomenon was described.

In an interview, Pedro Alonso described Berlin as "cruel, heroic, and funny at the same time" and mentioned Berlin's high observational skills and an unusual understanding of his surroundings, resulting in unconventional and unpredictable character behavior.

Álex Pina and Alonso discussed Berlin's video that was launched in Tudum 2022. "It's a trip through the golden age of the character when he robbed around Europe crazy in love," Pina says. Essentially, it's a series full of white-collar crimes, tension, travel, romance and, most interestingly, a sense of humor. "That's the most surprising, the comedy. You're going to make people laugh a lot," Pina tells Alonso.

It will be interesting to see how the creators approach the drama due to the fact Berlin is dead. We will keep you updated on Money Heist Berlin and other Netflix foreign language series. Keep reading Devdiscourse!

Also Read: Sweet Home Season 2 recent status: Everything we know so far