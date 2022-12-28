Six movies get WBFJA nomination in Best Film category

Anik Dutta’s ‘Aparajito’, Anirban Bhattacharya's ‘Ballavpurer Rupkatha’, Kaushik Ganguly's ‘Lokkhi Chele’ and Ishan Ghosh's ‘Jhilli’ were among the six nominations in the Best Film category for the award instituted by a representative body of film journalists in West Bengal. The nominations for the West Bengal Film Journalists’ Association (WBFJA) Award 2022 were announced at a press meet here on Tuesday. The other award categories include Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Screen play, Best Cinematographer, Best Art Director, Best Costume, Best Music Director, Best Playback Singer (male) and Best Playback Singer (female), Best Lyricist among others. The awards will be conferred on the recepients on January 8. WBFJA general secretary Nirmal Dhar said at the press meet that actor-director and state minister Bratya Basu (‘Jhora Palak’), actor-MP Dev (‘Projapoti’), Parambrata Chatterjee (‘Habji Gabji’) were among the contenders for the Best Actor award.

