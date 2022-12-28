Usher shares emotional tribute for late grandmother, says "I feel a bit lost"

American singer Usher has shared a heartbreaking message on being "lost" after his grandmother Tina passed away on December 24. According to E! News, an American entertainment news outlet, Usher's grandmother died at the age of 87. He took to Instagram following her demise and shared a few photos of himself and Tina smiling together.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me. I'm praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her." As for how Usher is personally coping with her passing, he noted, "I feel a bit lost right now."

"Part of me is trying to be strong, for others. The other half of me continues to break silently. We were just laughing days ago ... I really thought we had more time," he wrote. Usher recalled their final conversation in the caption, revealing that she lent him a lesson on timing. "Her last words to me were, 'There's a time for everything son ...there's a time to laugh, a time to cry...there's a time to live and a time to die,'" the musician wrote.

As Usher navigated through the grief of his loss, the 'DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love' singer shared that he soaked in a message of comfort he recently received. "Someone told me just today, 'Keep in mind that it's only sad b/c we miss them and that's us being selfish and rightfully so but it's really a congratulatory celebration b/c they're at the ultimate place forever!' I believe that... she will be missed very much," he wrote, as per E! News. (ANI)

