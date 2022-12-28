Demon Slayer Season 3 gearing up for April 2023 release! Get all latest updates

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the best ongoing animes nowadays. Fans are ardently waiting for Demon Slayer Season 3 which was announced in February 2022 right after the release of the second season. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 is set to be released in April 2023, confirmed by Ufotable Studios.

Demon Slayer is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The story focuses on a kind-hearted boy called Tanjiro Kamado, who leads an ordinary life. His family has been slaughtered by bloodthirsty demons. Fortunately, one of his sisters, Nezuko is alive, but she turns into a bloodthirsty demon. He fights against demons and finds a cure for his sister.

Season 3 of the anime series already has its first trailer that provides a glimpse of the villains whom Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko will deal with. "The next mission's location is Swordsmith Village."

During the announcement of Demon Slayer Season 3, the makers released a poster and the key visual shows Demon Slayer Season 2 ended. The poster features two major characters along with the title "The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaSwordsmith Village Arc!"

Demon Slayer Season 3 might mark the end of the anime series. There is another arc available in the original manga titled Final Battle Arc; however, that is yet to be revealed. The Swordsmith Village arc will pick just after the Entertainment District arc, which concluded with Tanjiro and Sound Hashira TengenUzui defeating the demon siblings Gyutaro and Daki.

Season 3 will start with Tanjiro traveling to the Swordsmith Village to replace his sword because Hotaru Haganezuka is tired of repairing it. He has to explain to the smith who made it and how his sword was so badly damaged. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in.

Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will be two of the primary new characters in the third season. Tanjiro will meet them during travel. Muichiro Tokito will engage the villains but still, but needs the help of Tanjiro. Season 3 will show how they handle the upper-rank demons. Fans will be introduced to Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranked demons, the new villains in Season 3.

As for the voice cast of Demon Slayer Season 3, Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitô as Nezuko Kamado, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Toshihiko Seki as Muzan Kibutsuji, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kagaya Ubuyashiki, Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji, Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito, Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka, Ai Kayano as Kanae Kocho, Reina Ueda as Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri, and Daisuke Namikawa as Hotaru Haganezuka will be seen in the series.

