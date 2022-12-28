Will there be Alice in Borderland Season 3 on Netflix? Know in detail

After an impressive debut, Netflix renewed Alice in Borderland for Season 2 which premiered in December 2022. And again the Japanese sci-fi thriller series garnered many positive views and fans started fixing their belts for Season 3. Will there be Alice in Borderland Season 3 on Netflix? Here's everything we know so far.

The last showdown between Arisu and Mira, the Queen of Hearts, seemed like the natural end of the story — and was the end of the manga source material. But the final scene hints at more stories that are yet to reveal. It seems there is more to say in the story.

The last 80 minutes final features Arisu finally defeating Mira, the Queen of Hearts. Mira tells Arisu that the answer will be revealed. Alice in Borderland Season 2 ends with Players who are still alive and who choose not to stay and then wake up in the regular world, where they are survivors of a meteorite crash in Tokyo. Arisu's brother tells him that his heart stopped for one minute, during which he was at the border between life and death. The survivors don't remember their experiences in the other world, but some recognize each other, including Arisu and Usagi, who meet at a vending machine and decide to take a walk together. The last shot is of a table of playing cards, with a focus on the Joker card.

Netflix hasn't officially revealed yet anything on Alice in Borderland Season 3 but there is a rumor that the third outing is in work. However, considering the plotline, we remain hopeful that there are more captivating plotlines left to say.

Though Netflix renewed the second season within two weeks of the release of Season 1, but the pandemic slowed down Season 2's production and makes fans wait for two years to see the series. But if the next part of the series is on the card, viewers won't have to wait long to see Alice in Borderland Season 3. The series is expected to premiere at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Based on the popular Japanese Manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland follows Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as allies who are trapped in an abandoned Tokyo where they are forced to compete in card games. After surviving their first game, players receive "visas", which are extended further upon successful completion of more card games. If the visas expire, the individuals are executed by red lasers being shot from the sky.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 is yet to get greenlit. Alice in Borderland Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. We will keep an eye on it and track its development and update you accordingly. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese thriller series.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Special Arc & spinoff: Everything we know so far