2022 gave me one of the biggest highs of my career: Tahir Raj Bhasin

As the year 2022 is coming to an end, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin take a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in hit films 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' and 'Looop Lapeta'. Ecstatic about the year gone by, Tahir said, "It's been a year filled with gratitude for me. I think I have found my groove and footing as an artist this year, having three back to back releases - Ranjish Hi Sahi, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Looop Lapeta in 2022. I have been fortunate to have had big hits and I would like to thank everyone for their love and appreciation for my performances. 2022 has given me one of the biggest highs of my career and it has been an unforgettable year filled with many successes."

He added, "Audiences are thirsty for clutter-breaking content and powerful performances and I couldn't be more thankful to my producers and directors for giving me the opportunity to deliver the goods on screen with these three projects. I believe that 2023 will turn out to be a bigger and a better year for me, given the exciting projects that I'm currently shooting. I hope to live up to the expectations that the industry has on me, do good work and further cement my place in this industry with my acting." Tahir also worked in 'Ranjish Hi Sahi', which also stars Amrita Puri. (ANI)

