One Piece Chapter 1071 leaks & theories explained! Know in detail

The manga One Piece is on break, and fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 1071. Thankfully, fans do not have to wait long for the plotline. They could get some hints, as the initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1071 are out.

The upcoming chapter is going to be one of the vital chapters, as EiichiroOda's bestselling manga will finally start revealing the truth of Void Century - one of the biggest mysteries in the manga series. Readers are waiting for a long time to know about the world's past. It seems the upcoming chapter will answer their questions about the world, and also about the Joy Boy.

While Luffy is strong enough to fight with Lucci, the Straw Hats may go on the defensive to dominate him, as revealed in the previous chapter. Ultimately Luffy and Straw Hats' goal is to save scientist Dr. Vegapunk.

Kizaru heard Straw Hats planning how to escape from the island with Vegapunk. According to the One Piece Chapter 1071 spoilers, Kizaru is close to Thousand Sunny ship with his vessel. Therefore, there could be a war between Straw Hat swordsmen, Zoro and Brook and the marine admirals in One Piece Chapter 1071.

The leaks of the upcoming chapter also suggest the battle between Zoro and Kaku, and Garp, Kid and his crew, and Kuma will make their appearance.

One Piece Chapter 1071 is titled "A Hero Appears." In the Color Spread, we can see Uta joins the Straw Hat crew. The chapter starts in the Red Line. Real Kuma arrives at Red Port. Everyone is frightened when they see him. Kuma walks towards the World Government symbol near the lift that connects the port with Mary Geoise.

The scene cuts to Egghead Island where fans will see Stussy telling Lucci that he doesn't aim to obey Marine's order, instead he wants to attack Luffy and Vegapunk. CP0 agents block all ports and ships on Egghead Island, which annoys Lucci. He becomes furious. Lucci said to Stussy that he does not consider Straw Hats as Yonko.

Meanwhile, in the laboratory, Vegapunk packed his luggage with all the necessities and gets ready to board the Sunny. Edison suggests that there's one more person on Egghead Island who can help them. Unfortunately, he can't contact him as if the man helps them, it could be the last day for him on Egghead Island. And the World Government will hunt them down. But, real Vegapunk decides to take their help and calls them anyway.

The face of the unknown person is not revealed but he is seen speaking gently with Vegapunk using Den DenMushi and accepting to handle CPO while they are gone.

The scene cuts to the control room. Suddenly, the Frontier Dome disappears, and no one is there in the control room to give an order. Lucci wonders if this is a trap, Stussy seems confused too. In the meantime, CP0 uses Geppou to reach the lab, and Pythagoras turns the Frontier Dome back. Within that time CP0 has already reached inside. CP0 sees Thousand Sunny at the entrance of the Labophase, and Lucci orders Kaku to destroy it.

While Kaku is ready to destroy Thousand Sunny by Rankyaku, suddenly Zoro appears and blocked his attack. Kaku seems frightened.

Luffy Chopper and Jinbe reunite with the crew, but Bonny is not present there. But Robin realizes that the real Vegapunk has disappeared. The next panel of spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1071 leaked that Vegapunk is inside the lab where Bonny is chasing him. She attacks him, as she wants Vegapunk to make his father normal, instead of responding with a swarm of bugs.

Vegapunk reveals the reason why he can't turn back Kuma. The scene cuts to excited Kid's crew. They are headed towards Elbaf.

Besides on the Marine Base G-14, Vise Admiral Doll is arguing with Garp by using Den DenMushi. They are debating on how they will make the ship return to Egghead Island without using any of their forces anywhere else at the moment. Chapter 1071 ends with Garp reaching G-14 port, where he notices Helmeppo and Hibari crying, and he orders them to fight and save Koby.

One Piece Chapter 1071 will release on January 7, 2023, at Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

