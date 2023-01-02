One Piece Episode 1046: What to expect from the plotline

Japanese anime One Piece Episode 1046 will be released on Sunday, January 8, 2023, after the hiatus. The new episode is titled "Taking a Chance! The Two Arms Go into Battle!"

The preview of the Episode 1046 is out and it hinted at the fight between Sanji, Zoro vs. Queen and King. The injury of Zoro and Sanji are healed. Fans are waiting to see the pair begin their fight against the King and Queen of the Beast Pirates in One Piece Episode 1046. The upcoming episode may also give updates on the fight between Luffy and Kaido.

According to the One Piece Episode 1046 preview, "Three Sword Style awakens from the depths of hell into unprecedented scene of carnage. Dominated by angry lead performers! Along with SAnji who has weathered hardship, Zoro unleashes sparkling slashes that cuts up the darkness and runs towards the light. Their goal lies beyond the battle."

As per the manga chapters, Queen learned earlier about Germa, and he is also a highly skilled scientist. Queen and Vinsmoke Judge were former colleagues in MADS, a research team from long ago. Both of them were previously a member of the research team known as MADS. Queen's variant of Germa 66's Dengeki Blue, Queen electrifies his body and then extends his mechanized neck to bite and electrocute his enemy.

Queen would use his Germa technique. Queen is familiar with Judge's children, including Sanji, and others. He might change the names of the Germa moves and use them for himself. Also, the Judge made his sons with all his techs. One Piece Episode 1046 may feature Queen takes on Sanji.

One Piece Episode 1046 will be aired on Sunday, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

The translated episodes are likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 PM

British Standard Time (BST): 2:00 AM

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 3:00 AM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 09:30 AM

Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM

Philippine Standard Time (PhST): 9:00 AM

