Left Menu

'The Conjuring 4' could 'potentially' be last film in franchise, says James Wan

And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that its the right thing, the right story that were telling, the filmmaker, who serves as executive producer on The Conjuring 4, said.Asked if the next film would be the last in the series, Wan added We never know.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:51 IST
'The Conjuring 4' could 'potentially' be last film in franchise, says James Wan
James Wan Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Work on the fourth installment of ''The Conjuring'' is underway, says horror master James Wan, who has teased the film could be the last chapter in the popular film franchise.

The supernatural horror movie series could ''potentially'' wrap up with the upcoming sequel to ''The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'' (2021), he hinted.

In an interview with entertainment website Collider, Wan said the makers want to put their best foot forward with the project.

''We are working on it right now. With the 'Conjuring' films, we are very precious about (them). ''And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling,'' the filmmaker, who serves as executive producer on ''The Conjuring 4'', said.

Asked if the next film would be the last in the series, Wan added: ''We never know. You never know. We'll see.'' David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the screenplay for the second and third ''The Conjuring'' movies, will return as writer on the fourth part in the series.

Wan along with Peter Safran will return to co-produce the film. Franchise leads Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will also reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023