PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:19 IST
Noted Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen dies in Kolkata
Eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen died at her residence here on Tuesday morning, family members said.

Sen, 89, was suffering from broncho-pneumonia and was hospitalised on December 21.

She was brought home on Monday, where she breathed her last around 4.30 am.

''Mother left us this morning,'' her daughter Srabani Sen said in a Facebook post.

Both her daughters -- Srabani and Indrani -- are popular Rabindra Sangeet singers.

''Following broncho pneumonia, her other organs got affected,'' Srabani later told reporters.

The renowned singer had caught a cold in mid-December and her condition turned serious due to advancing age, she added. Indrani said her mother stopped speaking for the past couple of days, but could still recognise people till Monday evening.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Sen, saying her death is an irreparable loss for the music world. ''I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Sumitra Sen, who had enthralled the audience for decades. I had a close relationship with her for a long time. The West Bengal government had awarded her 'Sangeet Mahasamman' in 2012.

''Her passing away is an irreparable loss to the music world. My sincere condolences to Sumitra di's daughters Indrani and Srabani, and her fans,'' Banerjee said.

Her memorable songs that regaled Rabindra Sangeet lovers for over four decades include 'Megh Bolechhe Jabo Jabo', 'Tomari Jharnatalar Nirjone', 'Sakhi Bhabona Kahare Bole' and 'Achhe Dukho Achhe Mrityu'.

Sen stayed at an apartment on Ballygunge Circular Road in south Kolkata, which was thronged by a large number of singers, musicians and admirers following the news of her death.

