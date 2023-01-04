Left Menu

Sri Lanka's renowned editor Nadesan to get Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 04-01-2023 17:17 IST
Sri Lanka's renowned editor Nadesan to get Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award
Thiru Sivakumar Nadesan, a renowned editor of a leading Tamil newspaper in Sri Lanka, will be conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), India’s highest honour for the members of the Indian diaspora.

Nadesan, the Managing Director of Express Newspapers, will be conferred with the highest Indian government award for overseas Indians by President Droupadi Murmu at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8-10.

Nadesan has been selected for the honour for his contribution to the welfare of the Indian community, the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.

Nadesan is the current President of the Sri Lanka chapter of the Global Organisation of People of Indian-origin and has been working relentlessly for community welfare. He initiated a fundraiser to assist stranded Indian citizens in Sri Lanka during the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

He actively promotes business and cultural exchanges between India and Sri Lanka and has been instrumental in inviting many Indian artists to perform in Sri Lanka. Further, he has supported several initiatives pertaining to classical and traditional fields such as Carnatic music in Sri Lanka, it said.

Nadesan is the second Sri Lankan national to be honoured with the award. Thiru Mano Selvanathan was conferred with the award in 2011 for his contributions in the business sphere.

