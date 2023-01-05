Left Menu

Adivi Sesh-starrer thriller 'HIT: The Second Case' to stream on Prime Video

Telugu thriller movie HIT The Second Case, starring Adivi Sesh, will start streaming on Prime Video from Friday. As challenging as it may have been, writing and directing, The Second Case has been an extremely rewarding experience, and Sesh has done complete justice to his role, and the story that we envisioned.

Adivi Sesh-starrer thriller 'HIT: The Second Case' to stream on Prime Video
Telugu thriller movie ''HIT: The Second Case'', starring Adivi Sesh, will start streaming on Prime Video from Friday. Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, and Komalee Prasad in pivotal roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is the producer. The story centres on a series of gruesome murders that shake the very core of a peaceful town in Vizag. Krishna Dev aka KD (Adivi Sesh) of HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) is tasked to solve the mystery, and apprehend the serial killer before any more women fall victim to his psychopathic rampage. Sesh said he is elated that the film will be available for the international audience on Prime Video. ''Uniquely made, this film is unlike most thrillers, that will have the audience vested in the characters, and storyline, hoping that the HIT team catches the psychotic serial killer before it gets too late. After a great run at the box-office, I am elated that a global audience will be able to stream the film now on Prime Video,'' the actor said in a statement. The film released in theatres on December 2. Kolanu said working on the movie has been a rewarding experience and he is happy to share it with the world through the streaming platform. “As challenging as it may have been, writing and directing, The Second Case has been an extremely rewarding experience, and Sesh has done complete justice to his role, and the story that we envisioned. We are excited for the film to premiere on Prime Video as it will reach a wider audience,'' he said. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide will be able to stream ''HIT: The Second Case'' in Telugu.

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

