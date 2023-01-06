Too Hot to Handle Season 5: When can we expect its renewal and streaming?

Last year, Netflix released the third and fourth seasons of the adult reality dating series, Too Hot to Handle. The fourth season dropped in two parts. The first five episodes came on December 7 and then the final five on December 14. Fans grab both seasons and probably wondering about Too Hot to Handle Season 5. Will there be Too Hot to Handle Season 5?

As of now, Netflix has neither officially announced the fifth season nor canceled it. Furthermore, it may be too early to expect the renewal news from the streamer, as Too Hot to Handle Season 4 was launched in December 2022. Additionally, Netflix has launched two more international versions of the reality series in Brazil and Mexico. So, Too Hot to Handle Season 5 will take some time to be declared.

Netflix Life also predicts that the streamer will take some time to renew Too Hot to Handle Season 5. Too Hot to Handle Season 4 is available on Netflix, and the streamer will wait to gather relevant viewership data worldwide.

So predicting a release window for Too Hot to Handle Season 5 is hard. However, based on the previous records, we could assume that the filming and editing would take around six months after the renewal. This means that the fifth season if renewed, may come at the end of 2023.

Currently, there is no confirmation on the cast list of Too Hot to Handle Season 5. Usually, the cast are selected from Australia, Canada, the UK, the USA and South Africa. They often choose models, influencers, and students. Too Hot to Handle Season 5 may follow the same pattern and rules of the show.

Here's the synopsis of the adult dating series, Too Hot to Handle:

"Ten singles contestants from all across the globe will come together and be dropped off on a private Island where they think they could have some fun. But they need to follow rules like no kissing, no heavy petting, and no pleasure-seeking. Interestingly, money will be deducted from the group's final pot for every sexual encounter. The contestants start with a $100,000 grand prize that gets reduced whenever a rule is broken."

