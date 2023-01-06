Wife of SP Hinduja dies in London

Madhu Hinduja, the wife of Hinduja Group of companies chairman SP Hinduja, has died of old age. She was 82.

In a joint condolence message, the Hinduja brothers -- SP Hinduja, GP Hinduja, Prakash Hinduja, and Ashok Hinduja -- said ''the entire Hinduja family deeply mourns the death of Madhu ji''.

In a separate message, Karam and Lavanya Hinduja, the grandchildren of Madhu Hinduja, said ''she was the anchor of the family and much loved by all those who knew her''.

Madhu Hinduja passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 4 night, it said.

