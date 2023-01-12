Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2: Takemichi may meet two Shiba siblings

After a long wait anime television series adaptation of the popular manga Tokyo Revengers starts airing on January 8, 2023. Tokyo Revengers S2 Ep1 which is titled "It Is What It Is" premiered on Disney + on January 8, 2023. Tokyo Revengers S2 E2 will premiere on January 15.

Spoilers Alert: This article may contain Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2 spoilers

The latest season will showcase the Christmas Showdown Arc which is also called Black Dragons Arc. In Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Episode 1, Kazutora saves the time leaper Takemichi from Kisaki. Kazutora informed Takemichi about Toman's corruption and harassment are getting high since the absence of Mikey and Black Dragon's money. Though Chifuyu tried to get down Kisaki but he is trapped while trying to rescue Takemichi.

Kazutora takes Takemichi to Naoto, who is also planning with Chifuyu and Kazutora to take down Toman's corruption. There they show a video to Takemichi, in which he unknowingly orders to kill Hinata. To save his friend, Chifuyu kept the video safe.

Watching the video Takemichi is shocked and decides to resign from the group. But Naoto asks him to get back into the past and solve the problem. Takemichi travels back to the past and meets Hinata.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2 will show Takemichi meeting Hakkai Shiba, the leader of the 11th generation of the Black Dragons in the future and his elder sister Yuzuha. . He learns that Hakkai Shiba is forced to leave the Tokyo Manji Gang. Season 2 Episode 2 of Tokyo Revengers will also introduce fans to Seishu Inui and Hajime Kokonoi. Viewers may also see introduce to Taiju Shiba, Black Dragons' current leader and the oldest Shiba sibling.

The release date for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2 is January 15, 2023, at 2:08 AM JST. Get the full timings and the other details here. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will be broadcast on Disney+ and Hulu. The series will air internationally one hour after it telecasts in Japan.

