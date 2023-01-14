PM Modi greets people on Uttarayan, Bhogi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the festivals of Bhogi and Uttarayan.Best wishes on Bhogi. Praying for everyones happiness and well-being, Modi said in a tweet.Greetings on Uttarayan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the festivals of Bhogi and Uttarayan.
''Best wishes on Bhogi. Praying for everyone's happiness and well-being,'' Modi said in a tweet.
''Greetings on Uttarayan. May there be abundance of joy in our lives,'' he said in another tweet.
Bhogi is one of the significant harvesting festivals celebrated in many southern states on the first day of the four days of Pongal.
Uttarayan is also a festival associated with harvest. It is one of the major kite flying festivals celebrated in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Gujarat
- Uttarayan
- Bhogi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben (99) passes away.
PM Narendra Modi speaks to cricketer Rishabh Pant's mother, inquires about his health: Officials.
Narendra Modi will undoubtedly become the Prime Minister in 2024: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Ganga Vilas Cruise on January 13: Official
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Ganga Vilas Cruise on January 13: Official