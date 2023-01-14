Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Uttarayan, Bhogi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the festivals of Bhogi and Uttarayan.Best wishes on Bhogi. Praying for everyones happiness and well-being, Modi said in a tweet.Greetings on Uttarayan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 10:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the festivals of Bhogi and Uttarayan.

''Best wishes on Bhogi. Praying for everyone's happiness and well-being,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''Greetings on Uttarayan. May there be abundance of joy in our lives,'' he said in another tweet.

Bhogi is one of the significant harvesting festivals celebrated in many southern states on the first day of the four days of Pongal.

Uttarayan is also a festival associated with harvest. It is one of the major kite flying festivals celebrated in Gujarat.

