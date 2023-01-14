Andhra Pradesh CM celebrates Sankranti, wishes all Telugu people on festival

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y S Bharati Reddy celebrated Sankranti at the camp office here on Saturday amidst rural ambience with festive spirit.

An official release from the Chief Minister's Office said Reddy extended Sankranti greetings to all Telugu people across the world and wished them well on the occasion.

Reflecting the Sankranti opulence, the camp office premises was spruced up with flowered arches and traditional muggulu (rangoli).

The Chief Minister and his wife initiated the festivities by breaking a customary coconut at Lord Ganesha temple. Priests blessed them by reciting Vedic hymns and presented them new clothes.

The couple, attired in traditional dress, walked through the premises wishing the guests individually and accepting their wishes in return. They lit the bonfire 'Bhogi Manta', the release said.

YSRCP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh and Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu were among the participants.

The Chief Minister and his wife performed gau-puja (cow worship) at the goshala by garlanding it. On the occasion, they also offered Sankranti Gangireddu (decorated bull), it added.

