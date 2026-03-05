Unopposed Path to Rajya Sabha: Singhvi and Reddy's Triumph
Abhishek Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy are set to be elected unopposed to Telangana's Rajya Sabha seats as the BRS chose not to field candidates. Their nomination signals a strong Congress presence, with both expressing gratitude to party leaders and vowing to represent Telangana's interests effectively.
In a decisive political maneuver, Congress candidates Abhishek Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy are poised to secure unopposed seats in the Rajya Sabha from Telangana. The BRS's decision not to contest has cleared their path in this biennial parliamentary election.
Filed at the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday, their nominations mark a momentous occasion with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu in attendance. The absence of a BRS candidate strengthens the Congress's position, paving an unobstructed route for Singhvi and Reddy's election.
Singhvi and Reddy, both confident in their forthcoming roles, pledged dedication to Telangana's interests. As an experienced advocate, Singhvi emphasized initiatives beneficial to the state, while Reddy, a trusted advisor to CM Reddy, committed to advocating robustly in the Rajya Sabha.
