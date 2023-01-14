Left Menu

Ezra Miller pleads guilty in Vermont burglary case

Hollywood star Ezra Miller, who will next be seen in DC's 'The Flash' film has recently pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing in a Vermont burglary case.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 23:46 IST
Ezra Miller pleads guilty in Vermont burglary case
Ezra Miller (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Ezra Miller, who will next be seen in DC's 'The Flash' film has recently pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing in a Vermont burglary case. According to Variety, an American media company, in order to avoid jail time, he accepted a plea deal while appearing in a courthouse in Bennington, Vt.

Miller, who is gender neutral and goes by they/them pronouns has to pay a USD 500 fine and face one year of probation. Variety has reported that as part of the deal, the actor agreed to 41 conditions, which include no drinking, random drug tests and a commitment to continue seeking mental health treatment.

Miller was charged on August 8 with felony burglary in Vermont, where the actor resides, after allegedly lifting bottles of alcohol from an unoccupied local home in May, reported Variety. They were initially charged with trespassing, burglary and petit larceny, with the latter two charges now dropped.

The Vermont incident is just one of many controversies and legal issues that Miller has faced in the past year. The actor was twice arrested in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault. Miller has also previously been accused of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar. Last August, they apologised for their behavior and stated that they would be undergoing mental health treatment, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
3
India's forex reserves dip by USD 1.3 bln in first week of 2023

India's forex reserves dip by USD 1.3 bln in first week of 2023

 Global
4
Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after accounting scandal, court warns

Brazil's Americanas could face up to $8 bln early debt charges after account...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023