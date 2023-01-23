Priyanka Chopra shares picture with her dogs

Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra in the early hours of Monday shared a picture of herself and her dogs- Gino and Panda. Priyanka surely knows how to make time for her loved ones on the weekend.

Priyanka Chopra (Image Source:: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka Chopra in the early hours of Monday shared a picture of herself and her dogs- Gino and Panda. The actor surely knows how to make time for herself and for her loved ones on the weekend.

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her weekend mood. In the picture, the actor was seen in the bed with her dogs sitting on the blanket.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Sundaze." Priyanka has three pet dogs: Diana, Gino and Panda.

Recently, she shared a resting and no filter makeup look selfie, the actor took to her Insta story and gave a sneak peek into her Saturday. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "No Filter Saturday."

She also shared a selfie with a charcoal mask on and dressed in a white top with blue track pants along with the caption "Self Love." Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in two important projects 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'.It's All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film 'SMS fur Dich' by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported.

While 'Citadel' is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers.On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

