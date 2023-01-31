Live-action series 'One Piece' all set to premiere in 2023

In 2023, Netflix will release a live-action adaptation of 'One Piece,' one of the most well-known manga series ever. According to Variety, Netflix also made available a character teaser image for Monkey D. Luffy (see below). The streaming giant, however, hasn't set a premiere date for the series yet.

The manga series 'One Piece' was written by Eiichiro Oda, who also serves as executive producer for the live-action adaptation. Variety reports that Iaki Godoy portrays Monkey D. Luffy in the Netflix series, with Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The main character of 'One Piece' is Luffy, a young guy who sets out on a quest to become the pirate king and locate the fabled 'One Piece' treasure.

McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorel's Paulino, Chioma Umeala, and Steven Ward are among the additional cast members that had previously been revealed. According to Netflix, more cast members will be revealed in the future. Toei Animation has created 20 seasons of the 'One Piece' animated series, totalling more than 1,000 episodes, in addition to the manga, which premiered in 1997. In addition, 15 animated movies based on 'One Piece' have already been released. (ANI)

