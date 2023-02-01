My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 18 preview: New revelation to rock Deku's world

The final several episodes of the anime My Hero Academia (MHA) depict the war's aftermath. Shigaraki and his troops are taken under All For One's command, and he moves for the main building on an island. After winning a fierce battle against the villains, the Heroes are now recuperating, but the populace is turning against them. This worst period had never before occurred to them. The next episode, My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 18 will continue from the end of the previous episode.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 18 is titled "Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki." The preview for MHA S6 EP 18 is out. According to the latest preview of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 18, a dramatic revelation is set to rock Deku's world. In his dreamlike state of unconsciousness, he will find himself delving ever deeper into the vestige realm and meeting past holders of One For All - who are determined to challenge him with an impossible mission; can he confront TomuraShigaraki? Will this test decide if Deku is truly worthy as the current holder?

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 18 will be released on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 5:30 PM JST in Japan. The anime series will be telecast on Local Japanese Networks like Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. International viewers can watch the anime on various platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, DirecTV and VRV. The previous seasons are also available on the same platforms. Here are the various timings for the episodes in different countries.

Pacific Time: 01:30 hrs (Saturday, February 4, 2023)

Central Time: 03:30 hrs (Saturday, February 4, 2023)

Eastern Time: 04:30 hrs (Saturday, February 4, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 14:00 hrs (Saturday, February 4, 2023)

Australian Standard: 19:30 hrs (Saturday, February 4, 2023)

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 recap

The Todoroki family has a complex and turbulent history, which has led to their present moment. Through investigation of Toya's powers, it was discovered that he possessed both his father Enji's fire Quirk as well as the constitution of Rei - making him weak against his own flames but resistant to ice. This revelation prompted protective measures from Enji who stopped training with Toya. However this measure failed so further steps were taken in the form of more children being born into the world: Natsuo followed by Shoto who had been endowed with an advantageous combination for what Enji envisaged for them all ultimately causing disenchantment on behalf of Toyota thus resulting in dramatic consequences when an incident occurred where he nearly attacked Shoto due to anguish –which consequently resulted in complete isolation between siblings imposed by Enji

At 13 years old, Toya had developed his Quirk significantly and pursued more powerful capabilities - despite the clear disapproval of his father. His burning desire for acknowledgment drove him to a breaking point; resulting in the disastrous incident that left Shoto with severe burns and Rei hospitalized. Angered by their actions, Enji took revenge upon Rei which ultimately led to an uncontrolled explosion from Toya's overloaded power – leaving nothing but destruction behind with no traces of life remaining save memories alone. Present day sees Rei present her family with absolution: they are all responsible for what happened regardless of who suffered most from it- a small weight too heavy for any one person to overburden without support in turn bringing closure at last after so long

Amidst the chaos of the public asking questions regarding Endeavor's mention of 'One For All' during his battle with Shigaraki, Hawks seeks out answers. Unbeknown to them all however, All Might keep watch over Midoriya as he talks with One For All’s previous users - unlocking secrets and uncovering knowledge that will soon shape their future.

