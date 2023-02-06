Paris Hilton, Doja Cat turn heads in dazzling ensembles at Grammys 2023 Red Carpet

As celebs poured in for the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony, American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton and rapper-singer Doja Cat were seen arriving at the Red Carpet. Paris arrived for the event in Los Angeles with her husband Carter Reum. She dazzled in a plunging spaghetti strap shimmering gunmetal coloured floor-length gown.

Doja Cat showed up in a black vinyl Atelier Versace gown that included a train, the iconic Versace twist on the shoulder and an open back. She completed her vinyl look with matching vinyl gloves, according to People magazine, an American weekly magazine. The singer also wore large black earrings and rocked dramatically dark makeup to complement her dominatrix-style look.

Doja Cat is nominated for five awards at this year's show. She's nominated for record of the year for 'Woman', best rap performance for 'Vegas', best pop solo performance for 'Woman', best pop duo/group performance for 'I Like You (A Happier Song)' and best music video for 'Woman'. Last year, she won a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for 'Kiss Me More'. As per People magazine, the 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyonce has scored nine nominations this year, and if she wins four trophies, she will become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. (ANI)

