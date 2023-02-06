Left Menu

Paris Hilton, Doja Cat turn heads in dazzling ensembles at Grammys 2023 Red Carpet

Rapper-singer Doja Cat arrived at the Red Carpet in a black vinyl Atelier Versace gown and an open back to complement her dominatrix-style look.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 07:47 IST
Paris Hilton, Doja Cat turn heads in dazzling ensembles at Grammys 2023 Red Carpet
Paris Hilton, Doja Cat (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As celebs poured in for the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony, American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton and rapper-singer Doja Cat were seen arriving at the Red Carpet. Paris arrived for the event in Los Angeles with her husband Carter Reum. She dazzled in a plunging spaghetti strap shimmering gunmetal coloured floor-length gown.

Doja Cat showed up in a black vinyl Atelier Versace gown that included a train, the iconic Versace twist on the shoulder and an open back. She completed her vinyl look with matching vinyl gloves, according to People magazine, an American weekly magazine. The singer also wore large black earrings and rocked dramatically dark makeup to complement her dominatrix-style look.

Doja Cat is nominated for five awards at this year's show. She's nominated for record of the year for 'Woman', best rap performance for 'Vegas', best pop solo performance for 'Woman', best pop duo/group performance for 'I Like You (A Happier Song)' and best music video for 'Woman'. Last year, she won a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for 'Kiss Me More'. As per People magazine, the 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyonce has scored nine nominations this year, and if she wins four trophies, she will become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global
4
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023