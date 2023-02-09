Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes: Fans await the announcement of Season 2

With the recent work-from-home trend caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, TV series from various nations have seen a surge in popularity among the global audience. A multitude of dramas from various countries have been aired on various OTT platforms and many of them have achieved great success after their premiere. Among all the Norwegian original supernatural series ‘Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes’ is a rare addition to Netflix's foreign-language genre. The Norwegian drama made its debut on Netflix in August of 2021 and went on to become a huge hit.

Despite the popularity of 'Post-Mortem No One Dies in Skarnes,' the creators have yet to make any official announcement regarding the renewal of the series. The first season ended with several significant cliffhangers, leading fans to anticipate a second season, but as of now, there has been no update on its status. At this time, it cannot be confirmed whether or not "Post-Mortem No One Dies in Skarnes" Season 2 has been canceled.

The release of 'Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2' depends entirely on the streamer and its decision regarding the renewal of the show. If Netflix does renew the series this year, the second season will likely be available for streaming in 2024.

The Norwegian series 'Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes' focuses on a female lead character who strives to keep her family's funeral home thriving by making human sacrifices. She must also confront her insatiable hunger. The first season begins with the death of Live Hallangen (played by Kathrine Thorborg Johansen), a nurse at a nursing home in the town of Skarnes. After being discovered in a field and pronounced dead by the police, she unexpectedly reawakens during her autopsy.

The doctor attempted to set Live and Reinert on fire in an old barn towards the end of the first season. They both succeed in making a safe getaway though, and Reinert kills Dr. Sverre in a grotesque fit of wrath. Police officer Judith wanted to bring the doctor's body for a necropsy and to launch an investigation, but Odd had mummified it. Since the season ends with the exquisite funeral of Dr. Sverre, Odd has probably paid off the loan.

Viewers may witness Judith in 'Post-Mortem No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2' attempting to solve the riddle of Reinert's abrupt abduction and reappearance since she is certain that Live is up to no good. Judith asks Odd if the storage facility Live had described earlier doesn't exist. On the other hand, the birth of a child by Odd and Rose will offer viewers some hope. The infant's life will be in jeopardy if Live is present, though. Hopefully, there will be more post-mortems conducted and more resurrections.

As of now, there is no confirmation on 'Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2'. Stay tuned to get more updates on the series of different languages.