Nobody knows action genre better than Siddharth Anand: Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is elated with the blockbuster success of Pathaan and credits director Siddharth Anand for creating a fun, good looking and technically forward action film. Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukhs first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in YRFs ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khans Ek Tha Tiger 2012 and Tiger Zinda Hai 2017, and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 15:02 IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is elated with the blockbuster success of ''Pathaan'' and credits director Siddharth Anand for creating a ''fun, good looking and technically forward'' action film. The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project, which released on January 25, is inching closer to Rs 900 crore mark on the global box office. Shah Rukh credited Anand and producer Aditya Chopra for the film's record breaking success at the box office. “I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. He knows this kind of cinema very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes,'' the superstar said in a behind-the-scenes video released by YRF.

“It's an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people... I think it's cinematic, which is the call of the day. It's a film you want to watch on a big screen,'' he added.

''Pathaan'', a globetrotting espionage thriller, follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The movie also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Fans of Shah Rukh are still queuing up outside cinema halls to watch the action spectacle. “I think Pathaan is fun, it's happy, it's good looking, it's technically quite forward, lovely locations, lovely songs, beautiful people and I think the action is very nice!”he said. ''Pathaan'', which marks Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's ''Ek Tha Tiger'' (2012) and ''Tiger Zinda Hai'' (2017), and ''War'', featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

