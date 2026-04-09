Bollywood Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan Anticipates 'Raaka'

Shah Rukh Khan, the megastar of Bollywood, has shown his excitement for the upcoming film 'Raaka', directed by Atlee. Known for his massive screen presence, Khan praised the film and wished the best for the whole team.

'Raaka', a fantasy-action spectacle, stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, highlighting their first on-screen collaboration. The announcement, coinciding with Arjun's 44th birthday, included the release of the film's posters, sparking intrigue and excitement among fans.

Having previously collaborated with Atlee on the hit film 'Jawan', Khan expressed admiration for Arjun's intriguing poster appearance and hinted at the film's grandeur. 'Raaka' is produced by Sun Pictures and includes Mrunal Thakur in its ensemble cast, reuniting Atlee with Padukone after their previous successful venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)