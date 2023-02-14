My Hero Academia Chapter 380 gets its release date! Know possible plotlines

After announcing a sudden break, My Hero Academia manga is set to return with Chapter 380. The new chapter will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 12 on Monday, February 20 at 12 am JST. The original release date for Chapter 380 was supposed to be February 5, in Issue 10 of Weekly Shonen Jump. However, it was leaked on February 1 that mangaka Kohei Horikoshi would be taking a three-week hiatus due to health issues, which was later confirmed by the official websites.

The translated version of the My Hero Academia Chapter 380 will likely be released on the same day as the original. To cater to global audiences, the release will be available at different times worldwide. Fans can read the new chapter on the official websites of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus. The release schedule for different time zones and regions is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am on February 20

Central Standard Time: 10 am on February 20

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am on February 20

British Summer Time: 4 pm on February 20

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm on February 20

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm on February 20

Philippine Time: 11 pm on February 20

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am on February 21.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 380

As fans await the release of My Hero Academia Chapter 380, spoilers have yet to be revealed. The manga's final arc has seen the return of Tomura Shigaraki and the surprising alignment of several former villains. The previous chapter suggested a resolution to the three-way conflict between All for One, Tomura, and Tenko taking place within Shigaraki's body.

Tomura has gained mastery over his quirks since breaking free from All for One's influence, and it remains to be seen if he will unleash combination moves similar to All for One's attacks against Deku in the upcoming chapter. However, Deku is constrained by a time limit due to the Gearshift, allowing him only a brief window to fight. The second user's warning implies that Deku may be powerless after a certain point and unable to continue fighting.

As more spoilers become available, fans can keep track of the latest developments on Devdiscourse.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 20: Deku takes on vigilante duty to rescue civilians