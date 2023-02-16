Left Menu

Camila Cabello splits from Austin Kevitch within a year of dating

Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and the CEO of dating app Lox Club Austin Kevitch, who first sparked romance rumours over last year's summer, seem to have ended their relationship.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2023 05:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 05:43 IST
Camila Cabello splits from Austin Kevitch within a year of dating
Austin Kevitch, Camila Cabello (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and the CEO of dating app Lox Club Austin Kevitch, who first sparked romance rumours over last year's summer, seem to have ended their relationship. According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, a recent newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers noted "Austin is single again."

After being seen together in Los Angeles in June, Camila and Austin initially fuelled romance speculations. Only two months later, the couple was spotted holding hands in Santa Monica, California, after getting drinks at the neighbourhood Caffe Wooyoo. Camila even shared a snapshot of their drinks on Instagram, as per the outlet.

"They were very sweet together and looked happy... They kissed. When they left, they held hands and took a walk together. They had a nice day and looked like they very much enjoy being together," an eyewitness told E! News on August 9. As for their most recent sighting, Camila and Austin were photographed grabbing dinner together in Santa Monica in November, reported E! News.

Prior to her romance with Austin, Camila was in a relationship with Shawn Mendes for more than two years, with the "Senorita" stars announcing their breakup in November 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023