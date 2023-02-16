Camila Cabello splits from Austin Kevitch within a year of dating

Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and the CEO of dating app Lox Club Austin Kevitch, who first sparked romance rumours over last year's summer, seem to have ended their relationship. According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, a recent newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers noted "Austin is single again."

After being seen together in Los Angeles in June, Camila and Austin initially fuelled romance speculations. Only two months later, the couple was spotted holding hands in Santa Monica, California, after getting drinks at the neighbourhood Caffe Wooyoo. Camila even shared a snapshot of their drinks on Instagram, as per the outlet.

"They were very sweet together and looked happy... They kissed. When they left, they held hands and took a walk together. They had a nice day and looked like they very much enjoy being together," an eyewitness told E! News on August 9. As for their most recent sighting, Camila and Austin were photographed grabbing dinner together in Santa Monica in November, reported E! News.

Prior to her romance with Austin, Camila was in a relationship with Shawn Mendes for more than two years, with the "Senorita" stars announcing their breakup in November 2021. (ANI)

