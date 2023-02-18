Left Menu

Zach Galifianakis joins live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' movie

Actor-comedian Zack Galifianakis has boarded the cast of the live-action Lilo Stitch film from director Dean Fleischer Camp. The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Ryan Halprin will executive produce for the company.Details about the plot and Galifianakis character are under wraps.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-02-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 11:01 IST
Zack Galifianakis Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor-comedian Zack Galifianakis has boarded the cast of the live-action ''Lilo & Stitch'' film from director Dean Fleischer Camp. According to entertainment website Deadline, the Disney+ project has been penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes. The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Ryan Halprin will executive produce for the company.

Details about the plot and Galifianakis' character are under wraps. The 2002 original animation focused on the relationship between a lonely girl named Lilo and the alien, Stitch, engineered to be a force of destruction.

Galifianakis also feature is the drama ''The Beanie Bubble'' from filmmakers Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash. The film also stars Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook.

