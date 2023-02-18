Boruto Chapter 78 Spoilers leak online: Boruto's Sacrifice & a new challenger appears

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 78 is scheduled for release on Monday, February 20th for international readers, while the Japanese audience will have access to it on Tuesday, February 21st at midnight JST. However, the leaked plotline for the upcoming chapter has already surfaced online and is currently trending on social media. Below, you'll find all the spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 78.

Abdul_Zol2, the Twitter user, has shared early spoilers for chapter 78 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on his page.

· Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 78 is titled 'A Big Fool'.

· The chapter begins with panic as Naruto and Hinata's chakra suddenly disappear from detection.

· Shikamaru asks Eida if this was due to Kawaki, and Eida confirms it.

· Boruto refuses to believe this and rushes to the scene, while Sarada follows him.

· Kawaki attacks Boruto and admits that he was the one who made Naruto and Hinata disappear in the previous chapter.

· Kawaki reveals that Naruto and Hinata are in a dimension where time stops and they can never return to reality.

· Boruto tries to negotiate with Kawaki, but he refuses and attacks again.

· Sarada tries to talk to Kawaki, but he threatens to kill her as well.

· Kawaki prepares a powerful attack aimed at Sarada, but Boruto saves her and loses his right eye in the process.

· Shikamaru, Konohamaru, and Mitsuki arrive at the scene, and Shikamaru uses the shadow paralysis technique to hold Kawaki still.

· Sasuke enters the battlefield and tells Kawaki that it's over and he'll have to kill him if he resists.

· However, Momoshiki tells Kawaki to run away, confusing the group.

· The chapter ends with Momoshiki explaining that Boruto will soon lose everything.

· The text at the end reads, "There’s no turning back now…As Momo tells you, the time is coming when you’ll lose everything."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates!

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1075 plotline revealed! Know in detail