Golden Kamuy Season 4: Episode 7 release date delayed, series to resume in April 2023

After airing Episode 6 on November 7, 2022, the broadcast of the popular Japanese anime Golden Kamuy Season 4 was halted due to the unfortunate passing of an unnamed key staff member on November 1, 2022. The remaining episodes of the season are currently postponed, and the release date for Episode 7 is unknown as the series is on an indefinite hiatus. However, the official website for the Golden Kamuy anime has announced that the broadcast of Golden Kamuy Season 4 will resume in April 2023 with its first episode, which will be the 37th episode in the anime franchise. The home video releases for the season have been rescheduled and will now be shipped on July 26, August 30, and September 27, 2023.

Satoru Noda is the writer and illustrator of Golden Kamuy, a Japanese manga series that has been licensed by Viz Media for an English-language release since 2016. The anime adaptation is licensed by both Crunchyroll and Funimation. The fourth season of the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, YTV, Hokkaido Broadcasting, and BS11 on October 3, and on Channel Neco on October 7. In Japan, Amazon Prime started streaming the anime on October 3. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and has also made an English dubbed version available for viewers.

Golden Kamuy tells the story of Saichi Sugimoto, a veteran of the early 20th century that unfolds in the wake of the Russo-Japanese War. Sugimoto's pursuit to discover a vast fortune of gold belonging to the Ainu people is aided by a young Ainu girl named Asirpa. The Ainu language portrayed in the story is carefully overseen by Hiroshi Nakagawa, an Ainu language linguist affiliated with Chiba University.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 recap

In Noboribetsu, Lieutenant Tsurumi discovers that Anji Toni was spying on them by impersonating a masseur. Ariko also notices that Anji Toni's tattoos resemble those on his grandmother's arms. After congratulating Ariko on finding Anji Toni's body, the lieutenant questions him about the tattoos. Ariko attempts to steal Anji Toni's skin but is caught and blackmailed into becoming a double agent. Tsurumi orders Ariko to bring back all the skins to gain Hijikata's trust. Ryu is promoted to the position of isohseta, and Asirpa is nervous about meeting Lieutenant Tsurumi in a travel inn. Tsurumi plans to use the Ainu gold to fund an arms industry and establish his military government. Sugimoto assures Asirpa that no one will come after her once she has deciphered the treasure code. Shiraishi mocks Sugimoto's adventurous nature and claims that Tsurumi doesn't care about Asirpa.

