Left Menu

I was crying, got emotional: Tom Cruise on reuniting with Val Kilmer

Maverick and Iceman had an emotional reunion on the sets of Top Gun Maverick, Hollywood star Tom Cruise has revealed.The Paramount Pictures film, which is the sequel to 1986 classic hit Top Gun, marked Cruises return as US Naval aviator Pete Maverick Mitchell. The film also had Val Kilmer reprising the role of Tom Iceman Kazansky.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-02-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 11:58 IST
I was crying, got emotional: Tom Cruise on reuniting with Val Kilmer
Tom Cruise Image Credit: Instagram / Tom Daily Cruise
  • Country:
  • United States

Maverick and Iceman had an emotional reunion on the sets of ''Top Gun: Maverick'', Hollywood star Tom Cruise has revealed.

The Paramount Pictures film, which is the sequel to 1986 classic hit “Top Gun”, marked Cruise's return as US Naval aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. The film also had Val Kilmer reprising the role of Tom ''Iceman'' Kazansky. The actor said he was in tears when he saw Kilmer perform.

''I just want to say that was pretty emotional, I’ve known Val for decades,” Cruise said during an appearance on ''Jimmy Kimmel Live!''.

“For him to come back and play that character… He's such a powerful actor, that he instantly became that character again… you’re looking at Iceman... I was crying, I got emotional. He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work,'' he added. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and has been limited in work ever since. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced both films, previously said that Cruise was firm about the sequel including Kilmer, who is now cancer-free.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, “Top Gun: Maverick'' also featured Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris The action spectacle is set over 30 years after the events of Tony Scott-directed “Top Gun” and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023