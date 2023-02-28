Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91 release date and spoilers and more

While anime fans wait for Dragon Ball Super Season 2 to see Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga, the saga has already been covered in the manga. Manga fans are now very excited to see what the author has in store for them in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super manga. Readers have to wait a few more days, as the manga follows a monthly schedule. The next chapter, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91, will be released on March 19, 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90 begins with Krillin on patrol, investigating the case of stolen corpses at a local morgue. He eventually finds the culprits, zombies from Mount Butterfly, and confronts them with his police status. Meanwhile, Goten is seen flying on Nimbus, avoiding school and listening to music. He meets his classmates Chok and others on the bus, where he learns that a girl wants Trunks to take her to the dance, but he may be asking Mai instead. Suddenly, the bus is stopped by Beta No 7, an android, who challenges Goten to a fight. Goten transforms into Saiyanman X2 and defeats him. Later, Trunks is surprised to receive an invitation to the dance from Kompas, and she asks him to go with her.

We will keep you informed on any new developments regarding Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91. English and Spanish versions of the manga will be accessible via web and mobile apps. Fans can read the chapters on VIZ Media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

Dragon Ball Super is a Japanese manga that serves as a continuation of the Dragon Ball manga series. It is authored by Toyotarō and supervised by Akira Toriyama. The story focuses on Goku and his escapades after defeating Majin Buu but before the climax of the 28th World Martial Arts Tournament. While the manga is based on Toriyama's storyline, it deviates significantly from the plot of the most recent Dragon Ball Z movies and the Dragon Ball Super anime.

