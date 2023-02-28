Left Menu

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91 release date and spoilers and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-02-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 12:28 IST
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91 release date and spoilers and more
Image Credit: Dragon ball Super / Twitter
  • Country:
  • Japan

While anime fans wait for Dragon Ball Super Season 2 to see Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga, the saga has already been covered in the manga. Manga fans are now very excited to see what the author has in store for them in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super manga. Readers have to wait a few more days, as the manga follows a monthly schedule. The next chapter, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91, will be released on March 19, 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90 begins with Krillin on patrol, investigating the case of stolen corpses at a local morgue. He eventually finds the culprits, zombies from Mount Butterfly, and confronts them with his police status. Meanwhile, Goten is seen flying on Nimbus, avoiding school and listening to music. He meets his classmates Chok and others on the bus, where he learns that a girl wants Trunks to take her to the dance, but he may be asking Mai instead. Suddenly, the bus is stopped by Beta No 7, an android, who challenges Goten to a fight. Goten transforms into Saiyanman X2 and defeats him. Later, Trunks is surprised to receive an invitation to the dance from Kompas, and she asks him to go with her.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91's spoilers will be available during its release week. Fans can also track the raw scans, which typically surface one to two days before any manga chapter's official publication. However, we will need to wait over a month for this one.

We will keep you informed on any new developments regarding Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91. English and Spanish versions of the manga will be accessible via web and mobile apps. Fans can read the chapters on VIZ Media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

Dragon Ball Super is a Japanese manga that serves as a continuation of the Dragon Ball manga series. It is authored by Toyotarō and supervised by Akira Toriyama. The story focuses on Goku and his escapades after defeating Majin Buu but before the climax of the 28th World Martial Arts Tournament. While the manga is based on Toriyama's storyline, it deviates significantly from the plot of the most recent Dragon Ball Z movies and the Dragon Ball Super anime.

Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for the most recent news and updates on Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91 and other Japanese manga titles.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1077: What to expect from the plotline

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023