One Piece Chapter 1077: What to expect from the plotline

One Piece Chapter 1077 is one of the most anticipated releases for fans of the series. The previous chapter left off with a lot of exciting plot points, and fans are eager to see what happens next. In this chapter, we will see the continuation of the fight on Egghead Island as well as the clash between the Red Hair Pirates and the Kid Pirates on Elbaf Island.

In the last chapter, we saw the seraphim S-Hawk attacking with the power of the Dice Dice fruit. Luffy and Zoro contemplated freeing Cipher Pol 0's Kaku and Rob Lucci. Luffy takes the initiative to free Kaku and Lucci in exchange for them not going after his crew members or the Vegapunks after they've stopped all four seraphims. Lucci agrees, saying that he intends to kill Luffy before anyone else in Straw Hat, even if he is tasked with assassinating all of Dr. Vegapunk's satellites. The fighting ensued, and it was up to Luffy, Zoro, Kaku, and Lucci to stop the seraphims with their combined efforts.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vegapunk finally made an appearance, along with the other Cipher Pol agents who were trapped inside the lab. The agents haven't eaten in two months, and they all want an explanation from Dr. Vegapunk, who, unfortunately, is unaware of their existence on Egghead Island. Dr. Vegapunk realizes that this can only lead to trouble and that the world government may have discovered that they were conducting poneglyph research on the island. At the time, reports indicated that over 100 marine ships were on their way to Egghead Island from branch G-9.

On the other hand, Shanks and the Red-Hair Pirates are drinking with Dorry and Brogy of the Giant Warrior Pirates in a small port. One of Shanks' men arrived to inform him that they were being attacked by the Kid Pirates. As it turns out, both the Red Hair and the Kid Pirates are in Elbaf. Shanks instructed Rockstar to inform Eustass Kid that they must surrender the Road Poneglyph or risk a fight with him. Before the chapter ends, Killer jokes about Kid's severed arm, much to the latter's chagrin. He also mentions how Kid could perish the second time they face the Red Hair pirates. However, Kid told Killer that he is not afraid because he will not lose to Shanks.

Fans are excited to see more of Shanks in One Piece Chapter 1077. However, it is unlikely that the chapter will start with Shanks marching toward the Kid pirates with his own army which includes giants as well. Given how strong Shanks is, he wouldn't need the help of the giants to stop Kid, but his motivation is to scare Kid into releasing his poneglyph and running away. However, considering how Kid reacted in the last chapter, he probably wouldn't be scared and backed off.

It is uncertain whether the outcome of this battle will go in Kid's favor, but it will be surprising to see what Oda has planned for the worst generation member with a 3 billion bounty fighting an emperor. However, fans should not expect Oda to narrate this fight and not do it off-screen. Speaking of members of the worst generation fighting against an emperor, we've also seen Law fight Blackbeard which still needs to be resolved. Therefore, fans should not expect to see a fight between Kid and Shanks anytime soon, but let's hope Oda decides to do something different.

Now that Luffy and Zoro have teamed up with Lucci and Kaku, they should have no trouble defeating the seraphim.

One Piece Chapter 1077 might feature the group running around the lab to stop the other two seraphim as well as remembering the first two seraphim were stopped. Finally, the matter of who the traitor among Vegapunk is still not revealed, and One Piece Chapter 1077 might tell us more about that too.

Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1077 are yet to be out. We will come up with more spoilers for the chapter as soon as they become available. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga One Piece.

