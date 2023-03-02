One Punch Man Season 3 release date may be delayed until 2024

The creators of One Punch Man are currently working hard on Season 3, which had some production problems earlier. They have announced that the new season will be out soon, and viewers can already watch the first two seasons on Crunchyroll. Reports suggest that MAPPA studios will be animating the third season.

The series' homepage announces that the creators are currently working on Season 3. Furthermore, the character designer for seasons one and two, Chikashi Kubota, has released a teaser visual of Saitama and Garou, suggesting that the new season will be action-packed. Fans can look forward to enjoying the upcoming episodes of One Punch Man Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to take as long as the previous season did to create. A trusted Twitter account, @DBSChronicles, recently tweeted that animator Chikashi Kubota mentioned he would delay all of his current projects, including One Punch Man Season 3, if he were to work on a Dragon Ball project.

The last time fans saw One Punch Man was in its second season, which premiered in 2019. Ever since that installment came to an end, fans have been eagerly waiting for the forthcoming Season 3. Based on the previous records, we could expect the show to be released sometime in September 2023. But according to a recent report, it seems fans have to wait till 2024.

The initial 23 volumes of the manga were covered in the first two seasons of the anime series, leaving only a few chapters left to be adapted. In One Punch Man Season 3, fans can expect to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against the villains and invading their headquarters.

Fans can expect a thrilling experience with action-packed episodes in One Punch Man Season 3. The upcoming season is expected to maintain the manga series' sense of humor, alongside the fight scenes. The battle between Saitama and Garou is anticipated to be intriguing, with a surprising outcome. Additionally, fans may witness one-to-one fights between S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai, and Flashy Flash against bizarre and fantastic monsters from the Monsters Association.

As of now, there is no official release date for One Punch Man Season 3. We will keep tracking the show's progress and provide updates as they become available.

